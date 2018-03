Tuesday, March 6th was long but the payoff was great for the Kenneth Weeks campaign. The Republican Primary Judge’s race was a tough one with four candidates working hard to win the Primary Election and face off with Democratic Candidate, Raquel Foster in November. Winning in the primary with 821 votes gave Weeks the numbers he needed to be considered the winner on the Republican Ballot.

Pictured are Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Weeks on election night.