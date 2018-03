Sunday was a beautiful day on the lake. Brad Marshall reports to us that the NHS Anglers had a good day of fishing as well. Drew Marshall and Robby Phillips placed 48th out of 519 teams with a 13.07 lb. stringer. Several other NHS teams caught fish too. Thanks goes out to all the boat captains and parents who helped the anglers. Great job guys! Pictured are Drew Marshall and Robby Phillips with the “Catch of the Day.”