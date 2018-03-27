Announcing “A Book is Like a Garden” the 55th Annual Flower Show

The Newton Garden Club proudly presents the 55th Annual Standard Flower Show entitled “A Book is Like a Garden,” every page and every spring is sure to bring surprises. The show will be held at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center on Friday, April 6, 2018 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The theme this year is certain to be quite entertaining and will stir the imagination of all who attend.

The public is cordially invited to enter exhibits in the Horticulture Division. Container grown plants and woody cut exhibits will be received on Thursday, April 5th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All container grown plants must have been grown by the exhibitor for no less than 90 days. Containers will be provided for cut specimens and the horticulture committee will be assisting exhibitors in correctly naming the exhibits. Plants in containers larger than 14 inches will not be accepted due to space limitations. A new section has been added to accept dwarf or miniature plants in containers no larger than eight inches.

For additional information, please call Molindia Henson at 565-4702.

Pictured is Judith Bussey shown presenting her beautiful bamboo designs at the 2017 Garden Club Flower Show.