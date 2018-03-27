Local Doctors and Sheriff Rowles are Making a Big Difference for Little Ones

Tuesday was a very exciting day for some 1st graders at Newton Elementary School. As they eagerly awaited a fitting for a brand new bicycle helmet, they learned it was really theirs to take home.

According to Dr. James Spencer who is a member of the Texas Medical Association, a kind benefactor donated funds to purchase helmets for all NES 1st graders. This is part of a program called Hard Hats for Little Heads. The giveaway program was started to help reduce head injuries among Texas children.

Sheriff Billy Rowles was asked to come and share some very important safety information for the small, but attentive group. (Our sheriff is very good with little ones.) He had them captivated for the time that he instructed them. He reminded them to wear their helmet, wear bright colors, and ride in groups or with a buddy to have more eyes watching for safety concerns.