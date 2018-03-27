Take Me Out to the Ballpark

Opening Day was a big “hit” for the area Little League Baseball and Softball teams in Newton. Newton High School’s Athletic Director, W.T. Johnston was asked to throw out the first pitch to signify the start of a brand new season.

One very special moment was the naming of the “Richard Nelson Memorial Softball Field”. After years of dedicated service to the Newton County Recreation Association, NCRA President, Herb Kelley presented Janie Nelson and family with a plaque dedicated to the late Richard Nelson. It was truly an honorable moment for the family and a wonderful way to begin the season.

Photographer, Heather Foster was in attendance and captured some great moments of the occasion. Thank you to Heather and all those who made the day so special for the families involved. Board members for the 2018 season are Herb Kelley, president, Sean Mills, vice president, Ashley McClelland, treasurer, and Clint Wall, safety officer. President Herb Kelley said, “It’s going to be a great season, you can count on it!”

Pictured is Ranger, Lloyd Fowler running to home plate the catch the ceremonial first pitch thrown by the Newton Eagles Coach and Athletic Director, W.T. Johnston. Photo courtesy of Heather Foster.