County Judge Issues a Voluntary Evacuation

After torrential rainfall, tropical storm-force winds, and high tides, Judge Paul Price issued a voluntary evacuation for all low-lying areas along the Sabine River in Newton County. These areas are expected to be impassable due to the heavy rains and Sabine River flooding. The endangerment of persons and property in Newton County is of utmost importance so extreme caution is urged for all those in the affected areas. The order was issued on Friday, March 30 at 3 p.m.

A Declaration of Local Disaster was also filed on Friday, March 30, 2018 signifying an imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property resulting from county-wide conditions created by torrential rainfall and severe thunderstorms. This current state of emergency will remain in effect for seven days unless extended by action of the Newton County Commissioners’ Court.