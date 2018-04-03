Flash Flooding in Newton County

The City of Newton reported that 27.55″ of rain has fallen in the city limits of Newton in the first three months of the year. Shane Couey of the City of Newton reported to us that 7.62″ of rain fell on Wednesday during the evening and into Thursday morning. That amount of rain in such a short period of time produced flash floods near the river and around creeks all over Newton County. Newton County is experiencing extreme tropical patterns of weather which is producing flooding in low-lying areas.

Sheriff Rowles reported that some county roads have been closed and he wanted to remind the community that they should never drive into any water. It is very hard to determine the depth and if the water is moving or has any current at all, it can be deadly. The all to familiar phrase, “Turn around, don’t drown” is key during flash floods. More rainfall is expected for Tuesday, April 3rd and Wednesday, April 4th.