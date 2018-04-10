“A Book is Like a Garden” Flower Show Really Blossoms with Beauty

Each year the ladies in the Newton Garden Club seem to outdo themselves with the creativity and beauty displayed in the annual flower show. This year’s theme was “A Book is Like a Garden” and the connection displayed in each exhibit was exquisite. With themes like Gone with the Wind & Anna and the King of Siam you can only imagine how lovely the displays were to behold.

The winners in the annual event were: Design Category – 1st Place – Molindia Henson, Judith Bussey, Sandy Brent, Carol Grohn, and Ann Osborne. Designer’s Choice and Design Excellence & Sweepstakes – Molindia Henson. Table Artistry – Carol Grohn, Horticulture – 1st Place Judith Bussey – Sweepstakes, Lois Hines, Sandy Brent, Molindia Henson, Dena Smith, Joan Peek, Sue Bacon, Carol Grohn, Ruth Dusan, Nancy Rawls, Carolyn Dennard, Award of Merit – Sandy Brent, Joan Peek – Arboreal Award – Molindia Henson, Grower’s Choice – Carolyn Dennard, Molindia Henson and Sandy Brent, Elfin Award – Molindia Henson, Horticulture Excellence – Molindia Henson, Public Choice – Cut Specimen – Joan Peek, Containers – Nancy Rawls, Design – Mia Menville.