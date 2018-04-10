Man Still Missing after Escape from County Jail

On Thursday, April 5, 2018 the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the probation department. They reported that a man in their office had several warrants out of Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. Newton County Deputy, Sonny White, responded and arrested Keundray Devonte Rollins. Rollins was then taken to the county jail and placed in the book-in area and after a short time noticed that the door wasn’t secured. Before he was booked in, and still dressed in civilian clothing, he walked out of the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Rowles reports to us that the mistakes that were made have been corrected.

Later that afternoon, Rollins was spotted off of MLK Street in Newton and Sheriff Rowles pursued him on foot. He fled into the woods evading arrest. The canine unit was called in from Jasper County and still no arrest.

Later in the weekend, City of Newton Policeman, Colton Havard, saw Rollins and pursued him on foot as well. Rollins again was able to evade arrest. Sheriff Rowles stated, “What began as a misdemeanor has become a felony. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Rollins, please contact the Sheriff’s Office and know that harboring a felon is considered a felony.” Newton County Sheriff’s Office – 409-379-3636.