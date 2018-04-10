It has been seven years. It is hard to believe and while the threat of rain almost cancelled the meet this year, the 7th Newton Special Olympics meet went on without a drop of rain falling. Special thanks go out to Newton ISD, the City of Newton and the hundreds of volunteers for making the event run so smoothly. This year NHS hosted 140 athletes and 140 volunteers from 8 Special Olympics teams. Teams came from Bridge City, Beaumont Spindletop, Brookeland, Jasper, LCM, Southeast Texas Heroes, Silsbee and Newton. Everyone seemed to have a wonderful time. We appreciate all the coaches, staff, and students of NISD for all their help organizing the event.