On Saturday, April 7th, one of the Intermediates from the Newton Area Gun & Bow Club competed in Carthage, Texas at the Panola County Annual Indoor Archery Shoot. Braydon Kelley competed in the NASP division using a Genesis Bare Bow and won 1st place. Pictured is Braydon with his plaque and Josh Moore of Panola County 4-H. Congratulations Braydon!