Tip Leads to Arrest in Lufkin

Deundray Devonte Rollins is back in custody. On April 5, 2018, Rollins walked out of the Newton County Jail after being placed in a book-in area. Deundray Rollins reported to the Newton County Probation Office and the Sheriff’s Office was immediately notified that he had warrants in Lufkin and Nacogdoches. He was arrested and taken to the Sheriff’s Office to be booked-in. It is believed that Rollins noticed the door was not completely closed so he walked out of the Sheriff’s Office unnoticed due to the fact he was still in plain clothes. Rollins has been on the run since the 5th.

According to Chief Deputy, Cynthia Hall, on Thursday, April 12th the Lufkin Police Department received a tip that Rollins had been seen in Lufkin at a restaurant. Later that evening Lufkin PD went to a residence in Lufkin where Rollins was arrested. He is in custody at the Lufkin jail currently. He has warrants out of Lufkin and Nacogdoches and now he will have charges out of Newton County as well. Sheriff Rowles and Chief Hall wanted to say thank you to Lufkin Police Department for a fine job in apprehending Rollins.