Newton County Fair May 1st – 5th

Ready or not, here it comes! It’s that amazing time of year when the Newton County Fair comes to town. With rides, livestock, and food of every kind, including many foods that come prepared on a stick. What more could one ask for? It’s that one time of year that family entertainment is truly the name of the game. Folks fro all over the surrounding area come out to enjoy the rides, food and all around fun.

Be sure to attend on Tuesday night for the Opening Ceremonies where the Newton County Fair Sweetheart will be announced. A special event will take place this year. The 4-H Horse Riding Club will have its first ever Trail Horse Competition. This is an open show to area counties as well. All 4-H and FFA members 3rd-12th grade are eligible to compete. Entries must pay $20 at the arena gate and show proof of a clear coggins test. There is no admission fee to the fair on Tuesday night.

Local students from Burkeville, Newton and Deweyville FFA and 4-H get a chance to “strut their stuff” while showing their animals. After months of specialized care and training, the County Fair Livestock Show will certainly give the participants the opportunity to display the hard work they’ve been investing in their project.

Whatever you do, don’t miss the fun. There will be so much to enjoy. Armbands are on sale right now at the discounted rate of $20 at Newton’s City Hall. Start making plans to attend the fair. It’s family friendly and sure to entertain all ages. If anyone is interested in helping at the Arts & Crafts building nightly from 6-9 please call Cathy Pearson at 379-4831.