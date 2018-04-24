Texas Farm Bureau Awards $250 to NHS Football Program

Texas Farm Bureau awarded $250 to NHS football program for their participation in the Kick for Cash program during the 2018 UIL Football Championship. Sponsoring the UIL was an easy decision for Texas Farm Bureau Insurance because they share the same values: hard work and fair play. “We’re proud to be a part of the effort to help Texas students realize their full potential,” says Executive Vice President, Mike Gerik. Pictured is Agent Gary Satterwhite of Texas Farm Bureau, Kyle Adams, Head Coach W.T. Johnston and Agency Manager, Paul Pustka, also of Texas Farm Bureau.