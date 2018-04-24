Volunteers of the Year Announced

The Newton County Historical Commission held its 2018 Annual Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon on April 19th at Eagles Landing. Ben Lindsey (NCHC 1st Vice President) was the Master of Ceremonies. The Invocation was given by Charles Wright (NCHC Technology Chair) and Sherrie Leach (NCHC Heritage Education Chair) led the pledge to the American Flag. Special guests were Judge Paul Price, Renee Ricks (RSVP Rep.) and the Junior Historical Society sponsors and member.

As the grand conclusion of the luncheon, Chairman John Jefferson presented the Chairman’s Volunteer of the Year Award which went to both Sam Collins and Pam Wright for their countless long hours of editing the soon-to-be published “Once An Eagle” written by Bobby Bean. Thanks to all the volunteers who give so much to help our community.