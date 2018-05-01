Newton County Cowboy Going to State Finals

Did you know that in 1997 the Legislature of the State of Texas declared RODEO to be the official sport of Texas? That is because rodeo represents the set of skills our great state depended on from cowboys to settle our land and care for the cattle and the horses of those days.

Newton will be represented in that great sport this summer in Gonzales, Texas at the state finals for The Texas Junior High Rodeo Association.

Making Newton proud at those state finals is a tough, young cowboy named Rylon Young. Rylon is a 7th grader in Newton Middle School. Rylon worked his way through District and Regionals to earn State Finals during the rodeo season. He will compete in .22 light rifle competition and Chute Dogging.

Rylon is the son of Zach Young and Teron Young; grandson of Terri Woods and the great-grandson of the late R.V. and Louise Woods.