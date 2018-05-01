Sheriff’s Department Arrests Pine Grove Man

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office received information about a Newton County resident that had child pornography on his computer. Along with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation and the F.B.I., the Sheriff’s Office investigated and established enough probable cause to issue a search warrant for a residence in the Pine Grove community. The above entities along with the Beaumont and Newton Police Departments executed the search warrant on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. After the search warrant was executed, officers recovered enough evidence to arrest 54-year-old, Jay Allen Hamilton. Sheriff Billy Rowles said Hamilton will face charges for 1 – Possession of promotion of child pornography; 2 – Invasive visual recording; 3 – Possession of promotion of lewd visual material depicting child; 4 – Beastiality; and 5 – Child sexual contact. According to Rowles, there are multiple victims ranging from ages 5-15. Hamilton was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, Michael Greer and his bond was set at $275,000.