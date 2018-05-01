The Newton County Fair’s 1st Trail Horse Competition

Ready or not, here it comes. It’s that amazing time of year when the Newton County Fair comes to town. With rides, livestock, and food of every kind, including many foods that come prepared on a stick. What else could you ask for? It’s that one time of year that family entertainment is truly the name of the game. Folks from all over the surrounding area come out to enjoy the rides, food and the all around fun.

One very special feature of the Opening Ceremonies that the 4-H Horse Riding Club will have it’s first ever Trail Horse Competition. This is an open show to area counties as well. All 4-H and FFA members 3rd-12th grade are eligible to compete. Entries must pay $20 at the arena gate and show proof of a clear coggins test. There is no admission fee to the fair on Tuesday night. Another special moment in the first night is the announcement of the new 2018 Newton County Sweetheart!

Whatever you do, don’t miss the fun! There will be so much to enjoy. Armbands are for sale at the office of the fairgrounds at $25. Start making plans to attend the fair! It’s family friendly and sure to entertain all ages.