Congratulations to each of the “Sweethearts!”

Pictured left to right- Tot Miss Fair Sweetheart- Stevie Jo Butler, Little Miss Lexi Fomby, Young Miss Sophia Armstrong, Jr. Fair Sweetheart Rylee Luna, and Sr. Fair Sweetheart Keeley Hudson. Thank you to the participants and to all the families that were involved. It was a great time and these little cowgirls made us proud!