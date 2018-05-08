Artesian Springs Gives Back

After some difficult times, Artesian Springs still continues to want to help others and give to our community.Over the past few years Sonny and Peggy Martin with the help of family, friends and customers of the park have bounced back from some very tough times. With a fire and several floods in the last few years it has been stressful so they know how it feels to struggle. With that being said, they want to share and show love to some very special people. They are offering a free day pass to those with special needs on May 12th & 13th from 9-5. This next weekend they are inviting those kids and their parents or grandparents out for a day of fun. Some of the activities at the park include: Swimming, sliding on a 100 foot slide, nature trails, fishing, boats, putt putt golf, volleyball, basketball, picnic tables, and so much more. Families come out and bring this article to our office this Saturday or Sunday from 9-5 for your free pass.

Special Weekend is May 12 & 13th! Don’t forget. Ya’ll Come!