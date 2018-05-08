Noble Wins Grand Champion Steer!

Congratulations to all the youth of the Newton County Fair. To Burkeville, Newton and Deweyville 4-h and FFA , we congratulate each of you for a job well done. Lots of time and hard work goes into raising an animal for the fair and you guys really shined bright this week. See ya next year! Pick up the latest copy on the newsstands today for all the Newton County Fair Winners! All the Grand and Reserve Champs are on page 2!

Pictured above- Brad Noble, Ryan Bean & Lane Noble. Grand Champion Steer