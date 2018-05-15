2018 Relay for Life Queens

Congratulations to the 2018 Relay For Life Queens.  They invite everyone to the 10th annual Relay For Life event at 6 p.m. May 25 at Servant United Methodist Church green building.  Survivors and Caregivers are invited to a dinner at First Baptist Church following the opening ceremonies, sponsored by Advanced Therapy Solutions.  Call 409-489-1496 for more information.  Winners in Saturday’s pageant were back row: Baby Miss Relay – Christalynn Foxworth; Miss Relay For Life – Emerald Mason; Teen Miss Relay – Kharma Haltom; Junior Miss Relay – Jacie Foster; and Tiny Miss Relay – Bexley Ozan.  Front row:  Young Miss Relay – Havyn McKnight; Mini Miss Relay – Zorie Jackson; and Little Miss Relay – Henleigh McClelland.  Thank you ladies for your support of this worthy cause.  Photo courtesy – Sherry Tracy.

