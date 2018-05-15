Congratulations to the 2018 Relay For Life Queens. They invite everyone to the 10th annual Relay For Life event at 6 p.m. May 25 at Servant United Methodist Church green building. Survivors and Caregivers are invited to a dinner at First Baptist Church following the opening ceremonies, sponsored by Advanced Therapy Solutions. Call 409-489-1496 for more information. Winners in Saturday’s pageant were back row: Baby Miss Relay – Christalynn Foxworth; Miss Relay For Life – Emerald Mason; Teen Miss Relay – Kharma Haltom; Junior Miss Relay – Jacie Foster; and Tiny Miss Relay – Bexley Ozan. Front row: Young Miss Relay – Havyn McKnight; Mini Miss Relay – Zorie Jackson; and Little Miss Relay – Henleigh McClelland. Thank you ladies for your support of this worthy cause. Photo courtesy – Sherry Tracy.