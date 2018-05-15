Deweyville Man Tragically Dues Under Truck

On Wednesday, May 9, 2018, the Newton County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call about a man under his truck. The caller advised them that they believed the man had died. The Sheriff’s Office responded as well as Deweyville First Responders and the fire department. Upon arrival it was established that the man was deceased. It seemed that the man was working on his truck when the vehicle fell off of the ramps. The victim was Oscar Almendarez, 63, of Deweyville, Texas. An inquest was held by Justice of the Peace, Dana Ashmore of Precinct 4 in Newton County.