Dry and Windy Conditions Create Greater Fire Hazards

Newton Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a woods fire on Friday, May 11, 2018 at around 9:37 p.m. The fire was on County Road 2047 off of FM 1414. The fire was growing larger and more intense so the Texas Forestry Service was called to help contain it. Bringing dozers and other heavy equipment, they were able to create fire lanes and provide protection from flames spreading to other areas. The fire was stopped before any homes were affected. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. NVFD Fire Chief, Herb Kelley wants to remind the community to use extreme caution when burning due to the drier, windier conditions.