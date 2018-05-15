Good News … No Drugs at BHS and DHS

She’s highly trained and ready for duty. Her name is K-9 Officer, Bella. She is the newest recruit at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Her training consists of Narcotics and Tracking. She is 3 years old and is a Chesapeake Bay/Labrador. She is one tough hombre. (An hombre by definition is typically a man, but we’ll give her this one.) She recently made a trip to Burkeville and Deweyville High Schools looking for drugs and the good news is there were no drugs at school. The Sheriff said he enjoyed watching her work. He is very pleased to have Bella and her handler, Deputy Quinton Owens on board at the Sheriff’s Office. They are both such an asset to the department. With the Sheriff’s desire to stamp out drugs in Newton County, and these two on the job, we’re sure they will get the job done.