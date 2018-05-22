One Community. One Day. One Night. One Fight.

By Sherry Tracy

This year marks the 9th annual Relay For Life of Newton County. During those nine years, there have been many advances in cancer research through generous donations from communities, large and small. Relay is about a community that takes up the fight against cancer and from our first Relay until now, Newton County has always pulled together to Celebrate our survivors, Remember those we’ve lost, and Fight Back against cancer. We’d like to invite everyone to come out Friday night, May 25 to the Servant Methodist Church (green building) starting at 6 p.m. to help us Celebrate! After opening ceremonies, survivors and caregivers will move over to a dinner in their honor at the First Baptist Church gym, sponsored by Advanced Therapy and everyone else will begin walking, participating in games and activities, and continuing to celebrate. We’ll have links on a bun, chips and water available for a donation to the event, so come out and enjoy fun, food, and fellowship.

It’s not too late to participate! You can still register online at www.relayforlife.org/newtontx, or we’ll have paper registration forms available at the check-in table. If you are unable to attend, but still want to help make our event a success, you can go online and make a donation, buy luminaria to celebrate or remember those who have battled cancer.