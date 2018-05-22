Sheriff’s Department Makes Drug Arrest

On Friday morning around 10:30 a.m., the Newton County Sheriff’s Department received a call about some suspicious behavior off of FM 255 in northern Newton County. Sheriff Rowles, Deputy Laird and Deputy White responded to the call. Upon arrival they discovered a white male and female with a flat tire at the main boat ramp. Deputy White found a grey pouch in the wooded area nearby and asked the couple about it. Both individuals claimed the bag was theirs and the male even told the deputies the contents of the pouch. The bad had marijuana, drug paraphernalia and .4 grams of crystal methamphetamine. Both individuals were charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1. Thanks go out to the Toledo Bend Watch Group. Sheriff Rowles thanks citizens for watching their communities and reporting suspicious behavior. He reminds us that “We can make a difference as we work together to fight crime in our county.”