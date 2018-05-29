BHS Announces Honor Students

Saturday, June 2 will mark the beginning of a new adventure for the graduating class of 2018 at Burkeville High School. At 2 p.m. on Saturday, the Burkeville High School Gymnatorium will be the place where the senior class will walk across the stage and into the next chapter of their lives.

Jacei Byerly has been named as Burkville ISD’s 2018 Valedictorian. Jacei is the daughter of Andrea Fontenot and Michael Byerly. After graduation, Jacei plans on attending Tyler Junior College where she will receive her Associates Degree before transferring to a university to obtain her Master’s Degree in Nursing.