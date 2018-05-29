NHS Announces 2018 Salutatorian

The Salutatorian for the 2018 graduating class is Miss Sunsony Khan. She is the daughter of Sophath Prak and Thoeung Sok, owners of our local Texas Donut Ranch. She would like to credit her parents with inspiring her to chase the big dreamsss she has today. Thanks to their encouragement, Sunsony will be attending the University of Texas at Austin to study biology this fall. After receiving her Bachelor’s Degree, she will be applying to medical school with the current goal of becoming a general surgeon.