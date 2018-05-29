NHS Announces 2018 Valedictorian

The Valedictorian of the Newton High School class of 2018 is Mr. Corbin Reese Foster. Corbin is the son of Joseph and Heather Foster of Bon Wier, who also graduated from NHS in 1994 and 1996 respectively, and the grandson of Pastors Charles and Regina Foster of Bon Wier and Lynn Shofner of Newton. After graduation, Corbin plans to attend the University of Houston to major in Biology, and then attend medical school to pursue a career as an orthopedic surgeon. Corbin would like to thank his family and friends, as well as Newton ISD for the support given that has helped develop him into the successful young man he has become.