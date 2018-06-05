Texas Purple Hull Pea Festival is Coming to a Community Near You

By Darold Cuba

The Texas Purple Hull Pea Festival is back for its 5th Annual Celebration and will kick off with its Festival Symposium on June 22 at Newton Elementary School.

The June 23, 2018 festival will be the 5th anniversary of this event, and as with the past four years, festival attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of activities planned by festival organizers, including: Contests (pea-picking, pea-shelling, and pea-shooting); the TX PHP Fest Marketplace, featuring purple hull peas and other fresh produce, as well as prepared foods, crafts, refreshing drinks and souvenirs; live musical entertainment; walking tours of the historic Shankleville Community; and a symposium on “Cool Research – Unique Texas History Processes and Projects”. (Educators can earn up to 10 CPE credits.)

For more information contact Bonetha Christopher at bonetha.christopher@newtonisd.net. See more details in next week’s NEWS!