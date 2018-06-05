Photo courtesy Heather Foster

You are invited! The 52nd Annual Miss Newton Pageant will be held on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 6 p.m. at the Newton Elementary School Auditorium. The theme for this year’s pageant is “Grease” the movie. Come and enjoy a walk down memory lane as 22 contestants entertain the crowd with dances and music that will have you wishing for a sock hop. Pictured is 2017-2018 Miss Newton Court: Baby Miss Aspen Edgerton, Tiny Miss Jewel Fountain, Little Miss Raylie Selph, Junior Miss Brylee Keel, Young Miss Hannah Siau, and Miss Newton Hallie Barlow.