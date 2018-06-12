2018 Miss Newton Queens

Photo Credit, Gabbie Richmond Photography

On Saturday evening the Newton Elementary School Auditorium traveled back in time to the “shoo-bop” era when poodle skirts and soda shops were all the rave. On what fun the 2018 Miss Newton Pageant was for those who attended and participated. All the contestants were adorable, it was certain the judges had their work cut out for them. With music, dances and dresses with poufs galore, it was a sight to behold. The winners for Miss Newton 2018 were as follows: Miss Newton Sweetheart – Elizabeth Ellis; Baby Miss – Saren Shivers; Teen Miss – Trinity Gulley; Little Miss – Sha’Niya Brown; Miss Newton 2018 – Makenzy Hall; Young Miss – Madelyn Foster; and Tiny Miss – Layla Horn. Miss Newton Sweetheart, Elizabeth Ellis, won overall ticket sales and will serve all year alongside the queens. She raised almost $1,200 for the scholarship fund.