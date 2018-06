At approximately 2:27 a.m. on Monday morning, Newton Volunteer Fire Department and Bon Wier Volunteer Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 519 McMahon Street in Newton. Janika Benjamin was living in the house at the time of the fire, but was not home when it began. The structure was fully involved upon arrival. According to Captain Melanie Smith, the home is a total loss. Ms. Benjamin stated that she had no insurance to cover the damages.