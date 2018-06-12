Former Youth Minister Dies Tragically in Accident in Sabine Parish

What seemed like a regular morning turned into a family’s nightmare. Thursday, June 7, 2018 Matt Haggard, age 48, went out for his morning run and was hit and killed in a tragic accident. An unnamed teenage driver was treated for minor injuries and charged with careless operation in Sabine Parish, Louisiana. The accident is still being investigated by Louisiana State Troopers.

Matt Haggard studied Youth Ministry at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and was currently working in Many, Louisiana at Fort Jessup Baptist Church. He worked at First Baptist Church of Newton as a Youth Minister from 2011 to 2013. During his time at FBC, he was loved by the church family and community. Church members described Matt as fun, good-natured, godly, a man that loved his family and his church. Many people knew him here in Newton as a good friend and a man who truly loved the Lord. Matt leaves behind his wife, April, and their two sons. District Eight Baptist Convention missions’ director, Ron Thompson, told the Baptist Message, “Matt not only celebrated all that God did in his life but he also shared God’s greatness and love with all he met. He went on to say, “Because Matt was who he was, he just happily served the Lord and never worried about financial resources. He had been without a church since January and just recently became interim pastor at Fort Jessup.” A fund has been set up for the Haggard family. To donate, go to any MidSouth Bank or call 800-213-2265. Request your donation goes to account 3718530.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 from 5 to 9 at Fort Jessup Baptist Church in Many, Louisiana and the funeral was held at the same location at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 15 at the Harrell Cemetery in Coldspring, Texas at 10 a.m.