Drowning at Local Water Park

On Saturday, June 16th at around 6:30 p.m. the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a possible drowning at Backwoods Beach located between Trout Creek and Bon Wier on County Road 4096. Newton County deputies, State Game Wardens, and Trout Creek First Responders were dispatched to the scene.

According to witnesses, DeVonta Rokell Jones, age 20 of Jasper, was on a zip-line and a friend was waiting at the bottom to help him get to the shore. It was understood that Jones did not know how to swim. The friend was not able to get to him. Several friends tried to help rescue Jones and were unable.

The game wardens were able to recover Jones’ body from the water around 9 p.m. Justice of the Peace, Connie Smith of Precinct 1, pronounced him deceased and ordered an autopsy.

According to KJAS news of Jasper, Jones was known by his friends as D.J. They reported that D.J. was very involved with rodeo and also the Jasper County Cowboy and Harvest Church’s “Bibles and Bulls” program. Sheriff Rowles asks for prayers for the DeVonta Jones family.