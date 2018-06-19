Golf Tournament Coming June 30th

Two great local guys are hosting a golf tournament to benefit the Newton Eagle Athletic Booster Club. Head Coach W.T. Johnston and Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles are helping raise awareness about how the Booster Club helps provided needed supplies and equipment right here in Newton’s own school district. The club has been known to help supply football pads, volleyball nets and many other various items that benefit the athletes.

The golf tournament will be held Saturday, June 30, 2018 at Wildwood Golf Course in Village Mills, Texas. If you would like to participate in this tournament contact Bobby Bean at 409-384-0438 for registration.