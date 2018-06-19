Miss Firecracker Pageant Needs Participants!

The Annual Miss Firecracker Pageant is coming quickly. The date is set for July 7, 2018 at the Howard Civic Center in Newton, Texas. The apparel will be red, white and blue wear. The entry fee is $50 and all proceeds go to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department. Entries range from age newborn to 18 years old. Applications are available at the Newton Elementary or Middle School The deadline for entering the pageant is June 25th so make plans now to get involved. If you are interested in being in this festive patriotic pageant, contact Dana Thompson for more information. 409-622-9916

