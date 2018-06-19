Purple Hull Pea Festival this Saturday, June 23rd

The Texas Purple Hull Pea Festival is back for its 5th Annual celebration and will kick off with its Festival Symposium on June 22 at Newton Elementary School. For the past five years, the Texas Purple Hull Pea Festival has provided counties in Deep East Texas with a gala occasion of music, education and old-fashioned family fun – all while boosting its profile and visitor dollars.

The festival is held at the peak of the Purple Hull Pea growing season in late June. The site of the event is the A.T. and Addie Odom Homestead, located in the heart of the historic Shankleville Community (Newton County), Texas.

The June 23 festival will be the 5th anniversary of this event, and as with the past four years, festival attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of activities planned by festival organizers.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday. Come on out and enjoy yourself!