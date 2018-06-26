Meek to Represent Team Texas in Washington

The 2018 Special Olympics USA Games will be held in Seattle, Washington July 1-6, 2018. More than 4,000 athletes and coaches representing 50 state Programs and the District of Columbia, along with the support of tens of thousands of volunteers and specta- tors, will compete in 14 Olympic-type team and individual sports. Our very own Samantha Meek has been chosen as a member of Team Texas and will compete at this momentous event. She is representing her great state and her hometown. Her dad, Donnie Meek was also chosen to be a coach at the games. We spoke with Samantha on Monday and she shared that this is her 9th year competing in the Special Olympics and how excited she is for the opportunity. When speaking to her you immediately know that this little lady loves competing. She is a die-hard athlete for sure. Her dad and coach said Samantha is very competitive and always wants to win. Samantha shared that she would run in the 100-meter, 200-meter, relay and long jump and how she loves each one.

