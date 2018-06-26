The 5th Purple Hull Pea Festival has Great Success

If you missed the 5th Annual Purple Hull Pea Festival, you missed a very good time! The weather was not too hot, as there was a nice breeze blowing most of the time, and the peas were ready to be picked! A pea-picking contest was held, along with a pea shelling contest and a pea-cooking con- test. Trophies were given to the winners.

The aroma of barbecue, fried catfish, turkey legs and, of course, purple hull peas filled the air. If you left there hungry, it was your own fault! If you attended the event hoping to go home with a jar of homemade jelly, salsa, pickles, chow-chow or fresh honey, you went to the right place. There were so many delicious items to choose from. It was hard to pick a favorite.

Lareatha Clay, the chairwoman for the event said this of the day, “Thanks to everyone who came out and participated in our 5th Annual festival. Based on the feedback we’ve gotten over the past few days, everyone had a blast. All our organizers, supporters and volunteers look for- ward to continuing this tradition, so mark your calendars now for the 6th Annual Texas Purple Hull Pea Festival on June 29, 2019. The good food, good music and good fun will be back…bigger and better than ever!”

For more of the story and more details on the Festival pick up the latest copy of the News on the newsstands now.