Donations to the Newton Police Department Will Make a Difference

Sergeant Colton Havard of the Newton Police Department, partnered up with United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association to receive three Preliminary Breath Tests. These are better known as portable breath tests. The department also received six emergency trauma kits. These were given at no cost to the agency. The trauma kits will assist officers in the field to stabilize victims that have suffered trauma until medical assistance arrives. The Preliminary Breath Tests will act as a tool assisting officers in the field to determine if the officer should conduct a more in-depth investigation to determine if the driver was operating the motor vehicle while impaired. Chief Jackson stated that he hopes the positive partnership with the United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association will result in further donations to the department.