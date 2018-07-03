Golf Tournament Has Great Success!

Saturday, June 30th the WT Johnston and Billy Rowles Golf Tournament was held to support the local Eagle Athletic Booster Club. President, Bobby Bean is happy to report it was a tremendous success thanks to the support of Sheriff Billy Rowles and Head Coach, W.T. Johnston. Businesses and individuals got involved and the event raised around $7,000 for the local athletes. Bobby Bean said there was a great turnout and show of support on such a beautiful day at Wildwood. Thanks go out to all who went the extra mile for the kids.