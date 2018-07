At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 9, 2018, the body of a black male was found in the city limits of Newton. He was found on the 400th block of Lee Street. According to City Police Chief, Will Jackson, a preliminary investigation shows no signs of foul play pending the autopsy.

The man was identified as 36 year old, Dennis Ray Nelson, Jr. He resided in Newton, Texas. Justice of the Peace Mike Greer was at the scene to pronounce Nelson deceased.