Investigation Leads to Arrest in Deweyville

Property that was stolen on June 18, 2018 has been recovered and an arrest has been made. A Deweyville resident called the Newton County Sheriff’s Office to report a stolen generator and compressor and Newton County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Kite began an investigation that led him to a pawn shop in Orange, Texas.

The property was found, and due to significant markings, was proved to be the stolen articles. Deputy Kite obtained a warrant and was able to obtain the pawn ticket that led him straight to the subject. Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mitchell Crooks, Jr. of Deweyville on a Class A misdemeanor. Good work Deputy Kite!