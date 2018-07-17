Always Going the Extra Mile

The Newton County Historical Commission sincerely thanks Christine Allen for her dedicated volunteer service. Christine was willing to open the History Center on a Saturday, when it is normally closed, to make it possible for out of state descendants of Newton County to research their genealogy and tour the center.

The visiting group are descendants of the Wier family of Burkeville. The family was very pleased with the Wier Long Leaf Lumber Company display the center exhibits and the family file information we have on hand.

Mrs. Withrow Wier Meeker stated, “It was a very worthwhile and helpful time,” which she included in a thank you letter to the center. Pictured are NCHC Chair John Jefferson, and volunteer member Christine Allen.