Newton County Celebrates the Grand Opening of Toledo Bend Tax Office

Newton County Tax Assessor/Collector Melissa Burks and Commissioner Precinct 3, Gary Fomby, are proud to announce the “Grand Opening” of a branch of the Newton County Tax Office now located at 195 Boat Ramp, Burkeville, Texas (just off FM 255 on Hickory Hill). Pictured are commissioners, county employees, and local residents all proud to see this branch open for the citizens living in the northern end of Newton County. The office will receive tax payments, and continue to offer motor vehicle and parks and wildlife services. Victoria Stephenson will run the office from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday’s beginning July 24th. The office will be closed from 12 to 1 for lunch.

Tax Assessor/Collector Melissa Burks stated, “In time we hope to open on Thursday”s as well, but for now we will certainly be her on Tuesdays eager to serve.” Commissioner Fomby and Tax Assessor/Collector Melissa Burks have been working hard to have this office open to serve those in the area. Be sure to come by and say hello. For more information call 409-565-1237.