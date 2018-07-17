NHS Students Awarded Lone Star FFA Degree

Caitlin Phillips, Ryan Gilley, and Katelyn Elliott, of the Newton FFA Chapter, was awarded the Lone Star FFA Degree inn the 90th annual Texas FFA State Convention held July 9-13 in Fort Worth. The Lone Star FFA Degree is the highest degree bestowed by the Texas FFA.

The Lone Star FFA Degree recognizes FFA members who have received the Chapter degree, been active FFA members for at least two years, completed at least four semesters of agricultural science at or above the ninth grade level, maintained a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program, demonstrated their leadership skills, and have shown a commitment to the FFA through involvement at the chapter level and above.

Phillips, Gilley and Elliott were one of more than 2,400 FFA members to receive this esteemed degree.