Cruz Cruiser Makes a Stop in Newton

Rafael Cruz was the guest speaker at the Newton County Republican Club meeting on July 20th. He spoke about his life in Cuba. As a teenager he fought against the Batista regime and was imprisoned and tortured. In 1957, he arrived in Texas on a student visa and earned 50 cents an hour as a dishwasher. He learned to speak English and attended the University of Texas. Cruz Sr. is now an ordained minister as well as the Director of Grace for America. He said he could be the “poster child” for people that have hope in and gain the American Dream. Mr. Cruz’s son is Senator Ted Cruz.