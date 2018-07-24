Family Fun Night Coming Soon

Harbor Hospice is happy to announce their Family Fun Night. On Saturday, August 4th they will be hosting an event for families all around the area. The Disney movie, “Coco” will be shown on the big screen for the kids to enjoy as well as games and food for all. The event is completely free for everyone and begins at 6 p.m. Family Fun Night will be held at the soccer fields in Jasper (1440 FM 777). Some of the local companies participating are the Jasper Chamber of Commerce, Jasper Evening Lions Club, Mobil Oil Credit Union, Jasper Head Start and so many more. Each company present will have a booth with children’s activities. Don’t miss the fun! Make plans now to bring the whole family out. It is sure to be a great time for everyone. Remember the movie starts at sundown. Hope to see you there!